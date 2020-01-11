|
Fred Ralph Singer
Fred Singer passed away on January 9, 2020 in his Bothell home with his family by his side. Fred was born and raised in Walla Walla to Fred Malcolm Singer and Maxine Singer on September 29, 1942. Fred graduated from Walla Walla High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Kay, who later became his wife of 57 years. He attended college at the University of Mexico and is a graduate of Eastern Washington University. His professional career began in education, while teaching Spanish and psychology in Yakima and Bainbridge Island prior to transitioning into the banking industry. He founded Loan Review Services, Inc. in 1992 and served as president until retiring in December 2018. Loan Review Services provided examinations of loans and bank business for community banks throughout the Northwest.
Fred was an incredibly personable individual and put friends and strangers alike at ease in conversation. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh with others. Fred had a great ear and a passion for music and played violin and harmonica. He was a long-time computer enthusiast and early adopter of technology. Fred was an avid, accomplished cook and he made an especially wicked beef jerky, not to mention quality homebrews. He also had a passion for woodworking and fine automobiles.
Fred's family always came first, and although he enjoyed family vacations, his greatest pleasure was being home, cooking for and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Fred is survived by his wife Kay, children Lori, Ken, and John, grandchildren Eric and Elise, and sisters Kathy and Renee who will all miss him deeply and carry him in their hearts forever.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020