Fred Russell Sharp



Fred passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 94 with family caring for him. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty and their son Steve; and is survived by his and Betty's children Bruce, Scott, and Shelly, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.



Fred was born October 21, 1925 in Seattle, WA. He grew up picking strawberries on his grandparents' Tacoma farm and trapping mink along the shoreline of Mercer Island. Fred was an avid camper, fisherman, skier, hunter, and outdoorsman for most of his life. He and Betty enjoyed a close-knit group of friends for many decades, and hosted parties and holidays at their home often. In his younger years he loved to dance; he loved to sing and listen to his jukebox. Fred spent his working life building and remodeling homes in the greater Seattle area; he took pride in his work as a builder and a craftsman.



Fred remained, until the end, in the home he built for his family in 1951. In recent years, Fred spent much of his time at home with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed working in his garden, baking pies, watching the lake from his comfy chair, dining out with family and friends, and going for long, meandering drives through local neighborhoods, the Cascades, and Eastern Washington.



Fred was a charming man with twinkling eyes and a mischievous smile. He is loved by many and will be deeply missed.



