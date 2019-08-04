|
|
Frederick Bradley Collins, Jr.
Born in Seattle August 12, 1935 to Frederick B. Collins Sr. and Katherine McGrath Collins, Fred passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. He graduated from Lakeside HS, attended Yale and graduated from Whitman with a BA in Math-Physics. There he met his wife of 62 years, Janet Sue Mitchell. Fred had a computer systems engineering career at Boeing, IBM, Xerox. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed their Bellevue petsitting business. Fred's legacy to the friends and family who loved him is his wit, embellished storytelling, musical talent and love of gadgets!
He is survived by his wife and children: Laurel Tomchick (John), Richard Collins (Kari), Steven Collins (Miyuki); grandchildren: Bethany, Evan, Brielle and Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Collins and sister, Mary McCollum.
Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM
Wed., August 14th at Unity, 16330 NE 4th St, Bellevue.
Remembrances may be made to American Heart Assoc or NW Kidney Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019