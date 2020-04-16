|
|
Frederick Hirai
Frederick Hirai was born on August 24, 1928, in Renton, Washington. He peacefully passed away on April 13, a day after his wedding anniversary. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Fumiko. Fred spent his childhood on his family's farm in Maple Valley, helping with chores and working in the greenhouses. During World War II, the family was interned at the Minidoka Interment Camp in Hunt, Idaho. Fred returned to Seattle in 1947. He worked for Boeing as a machinist and was a recipient of a scholarship to attend the University of Washington. He received an undergraduate degree in 1965 and a Masters Degree in 1968, both in Education. He taught elementary and middle school in the Seattle Public School district from 1965 to 1988. Fred was an avid gardener, fisherman, and skier. He was a certified ski instructor and member of the Pacific Northwest Ski Instructors Association. He is survived by his son David (Judy), daughters Leslie and Lisa, grandsons Jesse Hirai (Kelly), Lyndon Hirai (Dakota), Tyler Hirai (Carly), Brodrick Hirai (Sarah), and granddaughter Mackenzie Masayo Lew. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Japanese Baptist Church, Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020