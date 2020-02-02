|
|
Frederick J. Daskiewicz
Frederick J. ("Al") Daszkiewicz died peacefully on January 21 after a brief illness. He joined his son Mark, who died in 1957.
Al is deeply missed by Joan O'Grady Daszkiewicz, his wife of 68 years, his children Linda (Bob), Paul (Mimi) and Rosemary (Guy), his grandchildren Kyle, Mary (Kevin), Sarah (Noble), Colleen, Lee and Emma, and his great grandson Maddox.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration
of his Life will be held on May 2, 2020
at 10 am at the Bayview in Seattle,
WA, with a reception to follow.
Should you choose, please direct any donations to Interfaith Network of Care, 62 S. Main Street, Milltown, NJ, 08850.
To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook go to harveyfuneral.com Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020