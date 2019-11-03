|
|
Frederick Kimborowicz
Frederick Kimborowicz of Snoqualmie, loving father to David, James, Dana, Mark, Stephen, and Katherine passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Frederick is preceded in death by his wife Joan and his son, Fred Jr.
A funeral mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, November 7th at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Redmond. Burial will follow at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery. Friends are invited to get directions and share memories in the family's online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019