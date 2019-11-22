|
Frederick "Ted" M. Schuehle
Ted was born on July 2, 1943. He passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole; his sons, Ted (Molly), Eric (Stephanie), 8 grandchildren, his brother Bob and his sister Jean Crocker. Preceded in death by his son Ryan (Kirsten). Ted was a graduate of Franklin HS, earned his bachelors degree at the University of Washington and his MBA at Seattle University. He spent his entire career in finance at the Boeing Company. Ted loved spending time and making memories with his family on many vacations. We will miss his smile and amazing sense of humor. We would like to thank the staff at Aegis Gardens in Newcastle for their loving care. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
