Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
350 Monroe Ave Ne
Renton, WA 98056
(425) 255-1511
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Schuehle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick M. "Ted" Schuehle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick M. "Ted" Schuehle Obituary
Frederick "Ted" M. Schuehle

Ted was born on July 2, 1943. He passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole; his sons, Ted (Molly), Eric (Stephanie), 8 grandchildren, his brother Bob and his sister Jean Crocker. Preceded in death by his son Ryan (Kirsten). Ted was a graduate of Franklin HS, earned his bachelors degree at the University of Washington and his MBA at Seattle University. He spent his entire career in finance at the Boeing Company. Ted loved spending time and making memories with his family on many vacations. We will miss his smile and amazing sense of humor. We would like to thank the staff at Aegis Gardens in Newcastle for their loving care. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -