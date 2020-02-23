Home

Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home
1810 Wells Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
(360) 825-3548
Frederick Richard Brown

Frederick Richard Brown Obituary
Frederick Richard Brown

Dr. Frederick Richard Brown, "Doc Brown", age 89, died

February 15, 2020, in Portland, OR.

A dentist in the Renton Highlands for over 50 years and a long-time resident of Bellevue, WA, he leaves behind his daughters Julie Brown, Jayne Wells and Jeannie Johnson, along with five cherished grandchildren Leah Day, Ella Day, Hannah Johnson, Luke Johnson and Sarah Johnson, and a loving extended family. Born on June 15, 1930, in Tualatin, OR, to Frank and Katie Brown, he attended the University of Washington, graduating from the UW School of Dentistry in 1955. He married Margaret Elizabeth Henry, "Margie", his beloved wife of 60 years, on July 23, 1955. After dental school, he served as a Captain in the US Air Force before opening his practice in Renton. A lifetime member of the Flying Dentists Association, one of his great passions was flying his plane.

An adored husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, he will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held March 1 at 10am at Enumclaw Evergreen Memorial Park followed by a Memorial service at Week's Enumclaw Funeral Home, at 11:00 a.m.,

A reception celebrating his life

will be held at The Black Diamond

Bakery immediately after.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020
