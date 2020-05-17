|
Frederick S. Richard
Age 85, born in Seattle Washington. Passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Bayview Manor on lower Queen Anne. Predeceased by his wife Alyne in 2013. Fred is survived by his son Gary (Anh) and daughter Janet, niece Sandy Jones (Morgan) of Poulsbo WA and nephew Brian Richard (Jennifer) of Chicago IL. Predeceased by his brother Ronald W. Richard in 2012. U.S. Navy. University of Washington, BA, Business Administration. A banker for 40 years with National Bank of Commerce (later Rainier Bank) and the National Bank of Alaska primarily centered on the commercial fishing industry. An avid newspaper, book reader and golfer. Our parents enjoyed extensive world travel and our father enjoyed attending many sporting events, including being a 45 year Husky Football season ticket holder. Member of University Presbyterian Church, President of the Ballard Rotary Club. More than anything, Fred loved being a father. His children could not have asked for more, and while he is gone, the cherished memories of so many events spent together will last our lifetimes. As we were told by our parents when we were young "we will always be there for you and we will never let you down" and they never did. For all of you who knew Fred, be not sad for this loss but smile and hold these memories of our father in your heart, and he will live forever in your minds. Services pending.
