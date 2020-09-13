1/1
Frederick Svend Noble
Frederick Svend Noble

The family lost Fred to cancer on January 28, 2020. He was born in Hayward, CA on September 12, 1963. As Fred's father, I held him moments after my wife brought him into the world, at just over seven pounds. He had a wealth of knowledge in history &antiques & a gourmet palette. Fred was talented in many areas. He was a collector, successful merchant and entrepreneur. Our family cherishes many loving memories of Fred and continues to feel the void created with his passing. We love and miss him dearly. May he rest in peace.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
