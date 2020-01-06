|
Fredrick Davis Huebner
It is with great sadness that the family of Fredrick Davis Huebner announces his passing on November 21, 2019. He died at his home in Santa Fe, NM, at the age of 63 years.
Born on December 31, 1955, Fred grew up in Park Forest, IL, and then in White Bear Lake, MN. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Macalester College, in St. Paul, MN in 1978, and continued to law school at the University of Washington School of Law where he was Editor of the Washington Law Review and in 1982 received his Juris Doctorate. Fred became a partner at Helsell, Fetterman, Martin, Todd, & Hokanson in Seattle, and practiced there as a securities attorney for many years. He joined Cable, Langenbach, Kinerk and Bauer, LLP in 1996 as special counsel. In 2008, he established an Arbitration and Mediation practice which he continued until his death.
In addition to his law practice, Fred was also a published author of seven novels. His third novel, Judgment by Fire, published in 1989, was a nominated for the Edgar Award by the Mystery Writers of America.
He was a member of the American Bar Association, King County Bar Association, and Washington Lawyers for the Arts.
In 2018, Fred moved from Seattle to Santa Fe, NM to enjoy the sunshine, outdoors, and arts.
Fred will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Katherine, his sisters, Joanne (Peter) McCree and Debra (Robert) Meath; his niece and nephews; former spouse, Christine Skemp; and many friends. Fred was preceded in death by his father, Darell, and his mother, Betty.
A memorial service will be held
on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-4pm at the Seattle Public
Library, 1000 4th Avenue, Seattle.
Memorial donations can be made to The Bureau of Fearless Ideas which supports the development of young writers. Donations can be sent In Memory of Fred Huebner to BFI, PO Box 30764, Seattle, WA 98133.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020