Fredrick J. Farnsworth



Our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Monday evening, April 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Watson Farnsworth and Minnie Okal Fredrickson and by his brother, Frank, as well as by his sister, Elon Pitts and a daughter, Sharon Meyers. He is survived by his wife, Mary, one sister, Ardis Christensen, five children, Eldon Montgomery, Shawna and husband Cal Hoggard, Martin and wife Sandra Montgomery, Mark Farnsworth and husband Jung Kim, Mike and wife Linda Farnsworth, eighteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Fred was born in 1933 in Richfield, Utah. He graduated from Richfield H.S. then served in combat in the U.S. Army 27th Wolfhound Regiment in Korea. He earned a B.S. from Utah State University and an M.S. from ASU. He worked for Boeing on the Minuteman Missile Program, was Assistant Professor of Aeronautical Engineering at ASU, then returned to Boeing to work in various management positions until retiring in 1993.



He enjoyed flying, sailing, ham radio, golfing, family BBQs, vegetable gardening, spending time with grandchildren, and serving others. His volunteer experiences included over thirty years working with the Boy Scouts of America, many Church positions, and fulltime service missions at the L.D.S. Employment Center and the Bishop's Storehouse. He also volunteered at the Fairwood Community Police Station and Valley Medical Center.



Fred loved his family and community and worked hard to serve and provide for them.



He will be remembered at a Memorial Open House on Sat., April 20, from 12 to 3pm at 15022 SE Fairwood Blvd in Renton. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary