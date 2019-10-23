|
Fritz Schreder
Fritz Schreder, born March 17, 1929 in Miesbach, Germany, deceased October 21, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Son of Heinrich Friedrich (Fritz) Schreder and Franziska Reiter, eldest brother to Helmut and Kurt. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Sally, son Kurt, daughter Erika, son-in-law Greg, daughter-in-law Caroline, and grandchildren Julia, Natalie, Hannelore, Matthew, and Sarah.
Fritz grew up in a small Bavarian town, where he apprenticed as a machinist. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1954 and settled in Seattle, quickly finding work as a machinist. He was ultimately employed by The Gear Works, a gear and gearbox manufacturer, where he was awarded several patents and retired after almost four decades as the head of the maintenance department.
Fritz's lifelong interests included mountain climbing, skiing, fishing, camping, stargazing, woodworking, flowers and gardens, and classical music. He traveled widely for business and pleasure, including trips back to Germany, Europe, southern Africa, and throughout North America.
He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, conscientious work ethic and ingenuity, ability to repair anything, endless curiosity, and gentle humor.
Fritz passed away peacefully at Harborview Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends. He had been suffering from congestive heart failure and the complications of an earlier fall.
Friends are invited to join a
gathering in Fritz's memory to be
held Saturday, October 26th, from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at
Angelo's Restaurant
at 601 SW 153rd St, in Burien. Light refreshments will be served. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019