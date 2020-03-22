|
|
Fujio Shiogi
Fujio (Fudge) Shiogi passed away peaceably on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1921 in Portland, Oregon to Kikuo and Tsuneko Shiogi. He is the oldest of four siblings, Miye Yoshitake, Hiro Inahara, Ko Shiogi. He attended school in Portland, OR, graduating from Benson Technical High School, class of 1939. He along with his family were sent to the Portland Assembly Center and Stockyard in 1942 after the Executive Order 9066 was issued and then incarcerated at the Minidoka Internment Camp in Hunt, Idaho. There he met and fell in love with Yukiko Kubo.
Fudge was drafted into the Army in 1944, did his basic training at Camp Hood, and trained at Fort Snelling, MN (Japanese language school). He was sent to Japan as part of the Occupation. After his discharge from the military in December 1946, he married Yukiko on January 26, 1947 in NYC. The young couple returned to Portland for a year before moving to Seattle where Fudge was a partner at Terry's Auto Service. In 1965, the service station was closed and he went to work for Overall Laundry Service until 1983 when he retired.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, gardening, golfing, wood working and taking care of his grandchildren.
He is survived by daughter Nancy Kloster (John), son Michael Shiogi (Priscilla), 7 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NVC Foundation 1212 South King St, Seattle, WA 98144 or The Bogey Bear Jr Golf Foundation P.O Box 18825, Seattle, WA 98118 or a .
There will be a family graveside
service date and time TBD, Sunset Hills Memorial Park (Bellevue, WA). Visit
www.Legacy.com for updates and to sign Fujio's Guest Book.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020