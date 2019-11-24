|
|
Fumi Kawakami
1921 ~ 2019
Fumiko Kawakami, age 98, of Seattle, Washington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 12, 2019. Fumi was born on October 20, 1921, in Seattle, to Kazue and Moyo Shimooka. Fumi and her husband, Isamu "Sam" Kawakami, were together for 69 years. They met and married in the Minidoka Interment Camp in 1943, and had their first child there. After the war, they lived in Ontario, Oregon, before moving to Seattle. Fumi's priority was raising their five children, but she also worked for Jones Stevedoring.
Fumi had tremendous heart, energy and strength. She chose to live simply, but was generous to everyone else. Her door was always open, and home-cooked meals and baked treats were plentiful for anyone who showed up. Fumi cheered on her children, grandkids and their friends at countless games, performances and graduations. She was active at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, where she made lifelong friends. Fumi enjoyed rooting for the Mariners, and permitted herself one rare indulgence, the beautiful Japanese garden outside her house. She was not only giving in all ways, but appreciative, with bright eyes and smiles for everyone. In her last months, she enjoyed her great-grandchildren and wonderful moments with family visiting from near and far.
Fumi was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, brother, Mineo Shimooka, sister-in-law Sumiye Shimooka and son-in-law, John Asari. She is survived by five children: Carolyn Asari, Stanley (Serena), Rodney (Kristine), Christine and Wayne; seven grandchildren: David (Monica) and Lisa Asari, Brian, Eric (Kristal) and Matthew Kawakami, Mariko Chang (Ted) and Mika Kawakami; and five great-grandchildren: Brady, Madison, Kyla, Jaxson and Noah. Fumi is also survived by her sister, Elaine Yoshihara (Harry), and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Heartfelt gratitude to Fumi's caregivers: Ashley, Mary Lou, Stella, Tirsa and James.
At Fumi's request, a private family service was held at Sunset Hills Memorial Park.
Donations in her honor may be made to Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 001 24th Ave S. Seattle, WA 98144.
The condolence book for Fumi Kawakami is on Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019