Fumi May Kaseguma
Fumi May Kaseguma passed away peacefully from cancer on July 8, 2019. Her family and friends remember her fondly as an intelligent, loving, gracious wife, mother and grandmother.
Her special gift was to interact honestly, sincerely and intimately with everyone, regardless of age, background or experience.
Fumi was born on April 20, 1924,
in Portland, Oregon, where she lived and attended school until April 1942. In that month, in connection with WW II, the U.S. Government incarcerated Fumi, her family, and other Japanese-Americans in the Portland Assembly Center and later that year moved them to the Minidoka Relocation Center in Idaho. Shortly after arriving at Minidoka, Fumi met the love of her life, Shigeki (Shig) Paul Kaseguma. In 1943, the U.S. Government allowed Fumi to move to areas outside of the west coast. During and after WW II, Fumi went to Salt Lake City, Chicago and finally Portland. Shig and Fumi married on April 3, 1949. They settled in Seattle and enjoyed a happy and fulfilling life together. Shig passed away on April 4, 2014, a day after they had celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Fumi will be interred alongside Shig at Tahoma National Military Cemetery.
In the early days, Fumi was CEO of the efficiently run Kaseguma household. She was an excellent cook and an accomplished seamstress. In 1960 she entered the workforce, becoming a hostess at the Bush Garden Restaurant. Later in the 1960s, she became a physician's clerk in the speech pathology department at the Veteran's Administration Hospital. After retiring from the Hospital, she enjoyed volunteering at community organizations, such as the Nisei Veteran's Committee and Keiro Nursing Home.
After marriage, Fumi joined St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where Shig was a life-long member. Fumi was an active and important member of the Church, with special expertise in welcoming all members with encouragement and love.
Fumi is survived and loved by sons Rod and Wayne; daughter-in-law Julie; and grandchildren
Andrea and Evan.
A Celebration of Life will be held
at St. Peter's Episcopal Church
1610 S. King St., Seattle, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., following the regular Sunday service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church or Providence Hospice.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019