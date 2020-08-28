Fumi Tsujii
Fumi passed away peacefully at home June 20, 2020. She was born in Seattle October 8, 1923, 7th of 9 children. Growing up with 6 brothers made her strong. She loved going to the movies, playing sports, swimming and active at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. She attended Washington Grade School graduated from Garfield High School in 1941. She was a lifelong resident of Seattle except for those 3 years when her entire family was interned at the Minidoka Relocation Camp in Idaho during WWII.
A historic photo, of her pointing to names of 3 brothers enlisted and served in US Army's 442nd RCT, is resident at "Go For Broke" Exhibit at Smithsonian in DC.
She returned to Seattle, married George Iwasaki, had two children, worked various jobs but was mainly a fulltime mom/ homemaker. In 1985 she married Frank Tsujii, they had an active life of pickle ball, craft shows, NVC events and casinos.
Fumi was kind, generous, strong but remembered most for her sense of humor, always making people laugh.
She was pre-deceased by parents Toyosuke and Tamaki Onodera, 5 older brothers: Minoru, Iwao, Ko, Kaun, Satoru; 2 sisters Kinuko, Yasuko; husbands George and Frank. Surviving family relatives, daughter Jo Anne Iwasaki and son Tim Iwasaki (Lauri), grandchildren Brandon and Nicole. Brother Yutaka Onodera (Connie) and family. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Nisei Veterans Committee or charity of choice
.