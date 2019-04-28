Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fumiyo Hanada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fumiyo Hanada

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fumiyo Hanada Obituary
Fumiyo Hanada

Fumiyo "Fumi" Hanada of Renton

passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Seattle on March 24, 1924 and was preceded in death by her husband Seiji "Curly" Hanada and son Stanley. She is survived by her daughters Diana (Donald) Kuzaro and Sharon (Timothy) Larson; grandchildren Amber (David) Henrich, Heather (Aaron) Barber, Curtis (Stephanie) Larson, Collin (Sabena) Larson, Holly (Kalani) Cuaresma; great grandchildren Alexis, Tyson and Halia; sister-in-laws Peggy and Miyuki Hanada; and many nieces and nephews.

Fumiyo's family worked their Tukwila vegetable farm with Seiji's brother's family until Seiji's unexpected death in 1984. Soon after they sold the farm and Fumiyo moved and lived near her daughters. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, hard work and selflessness.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at

10:30 a.m. at Faith Church,

25636 - 140 Ave. SE, Kent WA 98042
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.