|
|
Fumiyo Hanada
Fumiyo "Fumi" Hanada of Renton
passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Seattle on March 24, 1924 and was preceded in death by her husband Seiji "Curly" Hanada and son Stanley. She is survived by her daughters Diana (Donald) Kuzaro and Sharon (Timothy) Larson; grandchildren Amber (David) Henrich, Heather (Aaron) Barber, Curtis (Stephanie) Larson, Collin (Sabena) Larson, Holly (Kalani) Cuaresma; great grandchildren Alexis, Tyson and Halia; sister-in-laws Peggy and Miyuki Hanada; and many nieces and nephews.
Fumiyo's family worked their Tukwila vegetable farm with Seiji's brother's family until Seiji's unexpected death in 1984. Soon after they sold the farm and Fumiyo moved and lived near her daughters. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, hard work and selflessness.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at
10:30 a.m. at Faith Church,
25636 - 140 Ave. SE, Kent WA 98042
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019