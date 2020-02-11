Home

Fusako Hirano passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 at the age of 99. Fusako was born in Shizuoka, Japan on September 28, 1920. She married her husband, Kiyoshi, in 1946 and moved to Seattle in 1957. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sewing. Fusako was preceded in death by her husband, Kiyoshi. She is survived by her sons Robert (Barbara) and Raymond; three grandchildren, Steven (Euki), Michael, and Danielle; and two sisters and one brother in Japan. A private family inurnment service will be held at Evergreen Washelli, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
