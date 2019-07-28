|
Gabriel Blair Miller
Gabriel Blair Miller, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 23rd in Seattle, Washington. Gabriel was an award-winning cinematographer, director and producer with over twenty years of experience in documentary filmmaking. Gabriel's film credits include his first film, Tell Us the Truth, which was shown at the American Film Institute; A Dangerous Son, honored with a Peabody Award in 2019 and currently airing on HBO; King's Point, a 2013 Oscar-nomination; Wonder Woman, which aired on PBS; Verve, for which he won an Emmy for Director and DP; and numerous advocacy documentaries for clients including the George Lucas Foundation. He had an endearing spirit and passion for others, as well as the gift of being a talented cinematographer, which was valued by many. He held a degree in filmmaking from Bard College. Gabriel is survived by his parents, Linda Blair Miller of Virginia and Clinton Max Miller of Washington; his sister Fran Miller Kaya and her husband Huseyin Kaya of Maryland; his adored niece and nephew; his beloved partner, Gabriella Burton; his aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many friends. A fundraising page has been created by close friends to raise funds for related costs, and support for his partner at:
www.gofundme.com/f/our-amazing-friend-gabriel-miller
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019