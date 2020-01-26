Home

Gail Bendix


1937 - 2020
Gail Bendix Obituary
Gail Bendix

Gail passed away January 10, 2020. Her death was caused by an aneurysm in her aorta. Gail was born Nov. 7, 1937 in Laramie, Wyoming to Bernice and Walter Woodward. Gail graduated from Lewis and Clark H.S. in Spokane and Washington State University. She served as home extension agent for Idaho County Idaho and King County Washington. Gail also taught sewing at Bellevue Community College.

Gail is survived by her husband Fred, sons Bryan and Brad (Sandi), grandson Brandon and brother Walter "Skip" Woodward (Vickie).

At her request, there will be no services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020
