Gail (Johnson) Chinberg
April 11, 1946 ~ August 3, 2019
Gail was born in Ballard, WA to Ted and Betty Johnson. A lifelong lover of music and dancing, she was a cheerleader and 1964 graduate of Ballard High School.
Gail is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sheri and Derek Hay, grandsons Andrew and Christopher Hay, son Jeff Chinberg, and former husband Lowell Chinberg. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Leslie.
Gail loved flowers, watermelon, scrapbooking, Mt. Rainier, and the color blue. She enjoyed going on ferry rides and walking on Kalaloch's ocean beaches. She absolutely adored her grandsons & was the proudest Grandma ever.
Many thanks to Brookdale Alderwood and Evergreen Hospice for their care for Gail and her family.
A celebration of life will be on Sunday, August 25th at 2pm at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the or The Goodtimes Project, providing summer camp experiences for pediatric cancer patients.
We love and miss you, Mom.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019