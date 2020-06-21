Gail del Valle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail del Valle

Gail Nelson del Valle died peacefully at her home in Sonoma, CA. on June 10, 2020. Gail was born on March 21, 1935 to Florence and Norman Nelson. She was raised in Santa Cruz, CA. and graduated from University of California, Berkeley. Gail, with her husband David of 55 years, raised their family on Mercer Island, WA. and then retired to Sonoma, CA. in 2008. Gail is survived by daughter Sara Craig (Johnny), son Peter (Catherine), son William (Annjette) seven grandchildren: Patrick, Louisa, Helen, Isabelle, Abigail, Jack and Wyatt, sister-in-law, Wendy del Valle, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gail was preceded in death by her husband David, her sister, Patricia Jamison, and her parents. A private Funeral Mass with family was celebrated at St. Francis Solano Church in Sonoma, CA. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date, when we are free to gather together to raise a glass to our beloved Gail. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arboretum Foundation 2300 Arboretum Drive East, Seattle, WA 98112.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved