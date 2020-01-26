|
Gail Patricia Sparks
Gail Patricia Sparks, 78, passed peacefully on January 9, 2020. She was born April 15, 1941 to Alfred and Rose Tobin in Regina Saskatchewan and was raised in Seattle where she graduated from Immaculate Conception High School. Gail met Dale in 1961 at a picnic at Lake Sammamish Park and friendship turned to more as they married in 1963. Together they shared a beautiful home where they were known for welcoming friends, family and loved ones with warmth and hospitality. She suffered with progressive Lewy body dementia for the last 12 years with the last 15 months under Hospice care at home.
As a foster mother of two and an Aunty to many, Gail was known for her enveloping hugs, her infectious smile and a life of joy, spirit and enthusiasm. A lover of the outdoors, Gail spent many summers camping at Lake Kachess with family and friends where she was always ready for a spirited game of hide and seek. She was also an active volunteer in her community and church, St Edwards Parish. Gail enjoyed 20 years with Swedish Medical Center first as the "Flower Lady" delivering flowers and joy to patients, then as a Medical Education Specialist.
She is survived by her loving husband Dale of 56 years, foster daughter Miok Taylor, nephews Steve Bentler and Jason Hutson and nieces Anne Smith, Kathy Rempe, Carol Bertram, Donna Shobert and brothers-in-law Jack Hutson, Michael Sparks, Jim Sparks, Richard Sparks and sister-in-law Patricia Sparks and their extended families.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday February 1, 2020, 10:30AM at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 4212 So Mead St, entrance on S Orcas St and 42nd S, Seattle, WA. 98118. Reception following in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation, 2811 S. 102nd Street, Suite 220, Tukwila, WA 98168. You can also donate online at www.providence.org/hosdonate
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020