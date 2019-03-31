Gail Rydberg Bender



Gail went to be with our Lord on March 23, 2019. Gail was born on August 25, 1942 to parents Iva White and Fred Rydberg. She graduated from Chief Sealth High School. In January 1981 she married Nat Bender. They traveled the world together; settling in Manson in 1991 where they enjoyed an active life of golf & had many happy times with friends and family. Gail was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She was a diligent genealogist who many sought out for research assistance. She was talented in cooking, gardening, sewing, painting, pottery and crossword puzzles.



She is survived by her loving husband Nat Bender, her four children, Erin (Devlin) Haag, John (Barb), Scott (Dena), & Debbie (John) Sage; her siblings Rodger, Greg & Fred (Phyllis) Rydberg & her 9 grandchildren, Jonathan, Ryan, Maddie, Henry, Jack, Annie, Connor, Haley & Mitchell. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marilynn McKinney & her son, Holly. Her presence will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.



Services will be held on Sat., April 6 at 1:00 PM at the North Shore Church in Manson with a reception immediately following.



Remembrances can be made in Gail's name to Seattle Children's Hospital. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary