Gail W. Burk
Gail W. Burk died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home in Seattle surrounded by family. She leaves behind her Husband, W. Jack Burk, her Son, Glenn Williams, her Grandson, whom she raised, Brandon D. Williams, her Daughter, Nancy Brickman, her Grandchildren, Heidi and Forrest Brickman, her Sister, Rita Yeasting, her Nieces and Nephews and her many Friends. Gail Burk (Previously known as, Gail C. Kramer, Williams, Gloyd) leaves behind her legacy of Love, Generosity and Beauty.
She will be greatly missed.
For more on her life please go to www.funerals.coop.
Her service will be held at the
University Congregational
Church at 1:00 pm, Sat., May 18th.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019