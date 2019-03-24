Home

The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
University Congregational Church
Gail W. Burk died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home in Seattle surrounded by family. She leaves behind her Husband, W. Jack Burk, her Son, Glenn Williams, her Grandson, whom she raised, Brandon D. Williams, her Daughter, Nancy Brickman, her Grandchildren, Heidi and Forrest Brickman, her Sister, Rita Yeasting, her Nieces and Nephews and her many Friends. Gail Burk (Previously known as, Gail C. Kramer, Williams, Gloyd) leaves behind her legacy of Love, Generosity and Beauty.

She will be greatly missed.

For more on her life please go to www.funerals.coop.

Her service will be held at the

University Congregational

Church at 1:00 pm, Sat., May 18th.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
