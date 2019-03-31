Gale Daker



Gale Daker was born January 22, 1924 in Gorton, South Dakota to Paul and Eletha Daker. He had a brother, Merlyn (deceased) who was two years older. When Gale was two years old his father died. He, his mother and brother lived with his paternal grandparents until Gale was 8 years old and his mother remarried. Bruce Young became his stepdad. Gale's mother and Bruce had his three sisters, Marylou Grieve (deceased), Nancy Lykstad (deceased), and Janet Bender, residing in Clarkston, WA. After high school Gale joined the Army/Air Force. When he left the service he went to Portland, Oregon where his folks had moved. He attended aircraft school for two years and then moved to Seattle to work at Boeing. He was an exemplary employee for 40 years. His love for planes put him in his dream job. He also flew small planes any time there was an opportunity.



Gale met Joyce Edwards at the Seattle Nazarene Church. They married on October 20, 1950. They were a few months short of 68 years when his beloved wife went to be with the Lord. He was very lonely without her.



Through his years four children blessed his life- Donelle (Jack) Schooling of Kent; Steve (Sue) Daker of Bonney Lake; Lesley (Gary) Grant of Waldport, OR; and Cheri (Butch) Damgaard of Federal Way. He had seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. With few toys to



play with as a child, Gale's joy was to share bikes, skateboards, stilts, scooters, wagons, boomerangs, sports equipment & model planes with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



He loved to play with them all! Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019