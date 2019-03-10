|
Gary A. Brul
9/16/1935 ~ 3/5/2019
Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death
by parents Napoleon & Aune, brothers Gene and James. Survived by Denise, wife of 61 years, 4 children (their spouses): Gerard (Debbie), Michelle (Curt), Joseph (Susan), Cecile (Doug); and 9 grandchildren (their spouses): Hailey (Terry), Shane, Eric, Michael (Liz), David, Jonathan, Samuel, Joshua & Cecile. Gary was an avid hunter/fisherman, Grand Knight of KC's, orchardist, Marine, and business owner. Holy Family, Auburn WA:
Rosary 7:00 pm 3/13; Catholic Mass
3/14, 10:00 am followed by
Tahoma Cemetery burial 2:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019