|
|
Gary Albright
July 21, 1955 ~ November 16, 2019
We are sad to share with everyone that Gary Albright died peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. While we are devastated by the loss, we are comforted by the fact that Gary lived a incredibly full life filled with loving friends, great experiences and a body of work that is unmatched.
Those who knew Gary won't be surprised to know that he was working in his shop and watching football with friends right up to the very end. Gary made use of every minute he had enjoying what he loved.
Roberta would like to thank his family and friends who were so supportive while Gary battled cancer this past year.
For all who wish to remember him, please join us at Edmonds Yacht Club, Sunday, December 8, at 2:00 pm, 326 Admiral Way, Suite 100, Edmonds, Washington.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019