Gary Becker
Gary Becker of Bellevue, Washington passed away on September 20, 2019. Born in Berlin, Germany, Gary was a Holocaust survivor who lived for seven years in the Shanghai Ghetto during WWII. After the war, he immigrated to the United States settling in Seattle, Washington. Gary, a loving husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth, sons Michael (Susan) of Newcastle, Washington, David (Sara) of Phoenix, Arizona as well as five grandchildren. Remembrances in Gary's name can be made to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces or the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019