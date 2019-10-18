Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Becker Obituary
Gary Becker

Gary Becker of Bellevue, Washington passed away on September 20, 2019. Born in Berlin, Germany, Gary was a Holocaust survivor who lived for seven years in the Shanghai Ghetto during WWII. After the war, he immigrated to the United States settling in Seattle, Washington. Gary, a loving husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruth, sons Michael (Susan) of Newcastle, Washington, David (Sara) of Phoenix, Arizona as well as five grandchildren. Remembrances in Gary's name can be made to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces or the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.