Gary Bruce Voerman
Garrett Bruce Voerman passed away November 10, 2019 after a two year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at age 72.
Gary was born in Poughkeepsie, NY July 24, 1947. Graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, BA in Biology, proud member of U.P. Glee Club; University of North Carolina, MSPH Environmental Public Health. He was drafted during the Vietnam War and served in the United State Army Medical Corps although he strongly opposed the war. He retired from the Environmental Protection Agency. After retirement he worked another eight years for Seattle City Light in the Environmental Division. Gary was a manager admired for his ability to mentor, support and inspire by example the staffs and interns he managed over the years. He had a generous spirit and a lifelong dedication to the environment.
Gary had a love of all nature and outdoor activities especially sailing. His favorite times were at the Oregon Coast with grandchildren and family. He enjoyed travel all over the world, the symphony, and was an avid chess player.
Gary is survived by his wife of 29 years, Gaynel; stepchildren Darcie (Michael), Todd, Jon; Poppy to beloved grandchildren Ingamar, Ingrid, Una; a loving East Coast family, sisters Sharon and Cheryl Voerman, Sue Montalto (Gary); nephew Daniel, nieces Heidi, Heather, Tricia; extended family and friends. Preceded in death by baby daughter Adrianne and his parents, Gerald and Mary Voerman. Gary's unfailing integrity, his love of family, concern for the welfare of everyone his life touched, conveyed to all the ability of one person to make a positive difference in this world. Remembrance may be given to Shoreline Community College Foundation, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Ste #1005 - Admin. Bldg., Shoreline, WA 98133-569i6 or https://www.shoreline.edu/foundation
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019