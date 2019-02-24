Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Cantalini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary C. Cantalini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary C. Cantalini Obituary
Gary C. Cantalini

July 26, 1940 ~ February 21, 2019

Born July 26, 1940 Seattle Washington preceded in death by his parents Albert and Jeannie Cantalini. Survived by his brothers Jon (Jeanne), Albert (Deanne), his children, Marco, Gabriella and Alberto, grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary was loved by everyone he came into contact with. He was a world traveler with a zest for life. He was an importer of women's shoes for 40 years and was considered an icon in the industry. Gary was admired by many and will be sorely missed by everyone.

Arrangement Details:

Monday February 25, 2019

Viewing at Brings Funeral Home

6910 E Broadway Blvd

Tucson, AZ 85710

12:00pm to2:00pm

4:00pm to 8:00pm

7:00pm Rosary

Tuesday February 26, 2019

Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church

1946 E. Lee Street

Tucson, AZ 85719

Mass at 10:00am

Entombment at East Lawn Cemetery following mass

5801 E. Grant Road

Tucson, AZ 85712
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.