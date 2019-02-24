|
|
Gary C. Cantalini
July 26, 1940 ~ February 21, 2019
Born July 26, 1940 Seattle Washington preceded in death by his parents Albert and Jeannie Cantalini. Survived by his brothers Jon (Jeanne), Albert (Deanne), his children, Marco, Gabriella and Alberto, grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary was loved by everyone he came into contact with. He was a world traveler with a zest for life. He was an importer of women's shoes for 40 years and was considered an icon in the industry. Gary was admired by many and will be sorely missed by everyone.
Arrangement Details:
Monday February 25, 2019
Viewing at Brings Funeral Home
6910 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710
12:00pm to2:00pm
4:00pm to 8:00pm
7:00pm Rosary
Tuesday February 26, 2019
Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church
1946 E. Lee Street
Tucson, AZ 85719
Mass at 10:00am
Entombment at East Lawn Cemetery following mass
5801 E. Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019