Gary E. Thompson
Gary Earl Thompson of Maple Valley passed away May 6, 2020 in Issaquah, WA after a long illness at the age of 86.
Gary was born in Portland, Oregon on August 9, 1933 and is a 1952 graduate of Renton HS.
He is survived by his wife, Florence, a sister, Barbie, sons Eugene & Dan, daughter, Teresa, grandchildren Christopher, Heather, Katie, Megan and Sofia, a great grandchild, Kaya and great-great grandsons Bubby and Orion.
Gary is a veteran of the United States Airforce and Retired from Boeing after a sterling 38-year career as a machinist. He was a sports fan in the true sense of the word. Gary was an accomplished tennis player and enjoyed playing baseball. For the past 25 years Gary and Florence were well known "Snowbirds" living in Mesa, Arizona during fall and winter while returning home to Maple Valley in the spring and summer months. Gary was an outgoing, charismatic man with a love for life and adventure. His was a life well lived and enjoyed to the fullest. Gary and Florence were married for 68 years and loved to travel. They made numerous trips throughout Europe, Okinawa-Japan, Texas and Colorado during son Eugene's long military career.
Additionally they toured the USA by 5th wheel trailer home for 2 years. Gary was interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on May 11, 2020. Full military honors and ceremony will be held there when the current health crisis allows.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020