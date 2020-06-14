Gary Hans Petersen



Gary Hans Petersen, passed away April 1, 2020 in Seattle after a 5 month battle with cancer. His parents were by his side. He was 64.



Born in Seattle, Gary went to grade school in Kirkland. His family moved to Bainbridge Island in 1970. He attended high school and was the only student with a birthday on Leap Year. He moved to Juneau in 1974 and graduated from Juneau Douglas High School.



In 1974, after high school, he started at Alaska Airlines. He worked in Juneau, Seattle and retired in Anchorage in 2019 after 45 years.



Working at Alaska Airlines he met the love of his life, Debra. They married in 1992. He became a stepfather to Ryan, Keven and together had a daughter, Anna. He was a mentor, a beloved husband and father.



His parents, "Gary was a wonderful caring son, brother, father and grandfather. He will always be remembered in our hearts."



Sister Cindy remembers fun times as kids and traveling with Gary as adults. She treasures every moment she had with him. "He was sweet, kind and loving. I will miss my brother".



His long time friend, Richard Grass said "So many good memories of my fine friend. He was never happier than when he met Deb. "



Gary leaves his parents Ralph and Pam Petersen, sister Cindy Martin (Charlie), brother Don Petersen (Kerri), daughter Anna, stepsons Ryan Ward (Tiara), Keven Ward (Stephanie), grandsons Aidan, Graham, Henry, many nieces and nephews who adored him.



He is preceded in death by mother Patricia Petersen 2007 and wife Debra 2019.



Gary and Deb's ashes will be scattered in Seward, Alaska in the summer of 2021.



Special thanks to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance for the supportive care.



Please donate to Alaska Trails in Gary's name. Alaska Trails supports the trails in the Chugach State Park where Gary loved to spend time.



Condolences can be mailed to 1552 Primrose St Anchorage, AK 99508



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store