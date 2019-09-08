Home

Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home
14951 Bothell Way NE
Seattle, WA 98155
(206) 362-5525
Gary Slanger's loving and caring heart left us on August 24, 2019. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Trudy Slanger. Together they have three children: Brett, Jami and Lisa. They share 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mickey. He was a dentist in the area for 50 years.

Funeral services will be held at Acacia Funeral Home on Friday, September 27th at 2:00 pm.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
