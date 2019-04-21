Resources More Obituaries for Gary Perrine Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Justin Perrine

Gary Justin Perrine, 69, passed away April 9, 2019 at his home in Seattle.



Justin was born in 1949 in Lewistown, Montana, to Lou Nell and Scott Perrine. He grew up on the family cattle ranch, with the full engagement with nature that that entailed. After graduating from Pullman High School in 1967, he did some coursework at Washington State and Western Washington universities. In 1976, he became an apprentice machinist, and he spent his career in the machinist trade, specializing in metal lathe work.



Justin was a beloved father, brother, and grandfather, who worked all his life to support and further the education of his children, both of whom earned advanced degrees.



Justin liked to repair used cars, especially VW Rabbits in his home workshop while he listened to the Seattle Mariners. A self-taught handyman, he was especially proud of putting a cedar shake roof on his first house in his early twenties, with a little help from his friends. He was a lifelong Democrat, and although he did not like computers or television much, he loved to read. He was a keen observer of local and world news, and his subscription to the Economist attested to his desire to get to the essence of the issues of the day.



In retirement, Justin traveled to Argentina when his daughter was posted there, and also enjoyed road trips in the Western US, visiting the old homestead in Montana, the Grand Canyon, and he had just returned from a trip to Northern California with a dear friend, where he remarked on seeing the 'Spruce Goose' up close. He delighted in time spent with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his son and daughter, Aaron Perrine and AJ Rei-Perrine, of Seattle; three grandchildren; step-son Dan Jenkins of North Carolina; sister Teri Cutler of Vancouver, WA, and brother Ken Perrine of Albany, OR; and his cat Jethro.



Justin always respected humor above all and will be remembered for his sweetness and silliness. He did not hold back with his feelings or his expression of affection throughout his life. We loved him beyond measure.



A memorial will be held at the Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center in Seattle on Sunday, April 28 at 1:00 pm. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019