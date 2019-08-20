|
|
Gary Kendall Thomaier
Woodinville, Washington
Gary Kendall Thomaier, 83, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. Born on August 13, 1935, Gary was raised and educated in Seattle. He served in the Air Force and was a dance instructor and an active member in two fire departments. He achieved many firsts at the Bellevue Fire Department as an emergency medical technician, paramedic, EMT coordinator, and mobile medic unit designer. He was a firefighter, photographer, writer and consultant trainer. He loved playing and listening to music, dancing and movies. Gary enjoyed fishing and had a lifelong interest in trains, especially steam engines.
He was the beloved husband for 42 years of Winnifred Wing-Yue Ng-Thomaier and the loving father of Dan and Nicki (Muirhead) Thomaier. He is survived by five grandchildren, and his brothers, Lance Thomaier and Galen Thomaier. He was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Boyd Thomaier and daughter Tyana Thomaier.
A memorial service to remember Gary and celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Maltby Congregational Church, 21111 86th St SE, Snohomish, WA 98296.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 20, 2019