Gary Mark Moon
Gary M. Moon, born April 11, 1938 at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, died peacefully at home on the evening of July 25, 2019.
Mary, his wife of 61 years, and his three children Gary Moon (Shari), Gregg Moon (Debbie) and Christie Moon were with him when he passed.
Gary is remembered for being a loving husband and father, an avid fisherman, gardener, and traveler, and 44 years of dedicated service to The Boeing Company.
In addition to his wife and children, Gary truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Melissa Reseck (Danny), Lisa Robertson (Nick) Joshua Mathews, Kenny Moon, Hannah Bonilla, Kara Bonilla, Gregg Anthony Moon, and his two great grandsons Henry and Nolan.
A private celebration of life will take place in October.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , or Faces Northwest of Bellingham, facesnorthwest.com, an autism support charity founded and sponsored by family members.
