Gary Martin Lind
Gary Lind was born in Seattle on November 12, 1953 to Harry Martin & Eline Lind. He passed away November 15, 2019 in Seattle at the age of 66. He moved back to Norway with his parents in 1962 where he grew up and went to school. He finished Economic Gymnas in Askim where he lived. After moving back to Seattle years later, he became a commercial fisherman for over 30 years.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Marie Lind who passed away in 2013. Survived by his sons Christian and Eirik Lind in Norway, brother Mark (Lorie), nieces Tina & Kristine, nephews Kyle & Korey Lind.
Celebration of Life reception will be held on Tuesday, December 10th, from 2-5pm at the Sons of Norway-Leif Erikson Lodge in Ballard: 2245 NW 57th St. Seattle, WA 98107
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019