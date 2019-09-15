|
|
Gary Putnam Gaffner
Born March 22, 1935 and died peacefully at age 83 on December 18, 2018. He gradated West Seattle High School and University Washington, member of Phi Gamma Delta. Preceded in death by wife, Carol. Survived by daughter Deborah Gaffner Rademacher and husband Scott. Grandchildren Aspen Rose and Matia Lou. Also, son, David and brother Hank. Services to be Alki Congregational Church at 4:00 pm, Saturday, September 21st. Family contact:[email protected]
Please sign Gary's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019