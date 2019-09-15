Home

Alki Congregational United Chr
6115 SW Hinds St
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 935-2661
Gary Putnam Gaffner

Born March 22, 1935 and died peacefully at age 83 on December 18, 2018. He gradated West Seattle High School and University Washington, member of Phi Gamma Delta. Preceded in death by wife, Carol. Survived by daughter Deborah Gaffner Rademacher and husband Scott. Grandchildren Aspen Rose and Matia Lou. Also, son, David and brother Hank. Services to be Alki Congregational Church at 4:00 pm, Saturday, September 21st. Family contact:[email protected]

Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019
