Gary Richard Nein
Gary died March 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Born and raised in Ballard, Gary shared his young-adult life with the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division and later, professionally connected to Weyerhauser, Advance Boats and various car dealerships.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife Joan Lee Nein; his children Gary, Lori and Jennifer; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Lauren, Kosta, Marco Jr., Anna and Abby. Gary died by suicide. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
