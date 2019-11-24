Home

Gary died March 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Born and raised in Ballard, Gary shared his young-adult life with the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division and later, professionally connected to Weyerhauser, Advance Boats and various car dealerships.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife Joan Lee Nein; his children Gary, Lori and Jennifer; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Lauren, Kosta, Marco Jr., Anna and Abby. Gary died by suicide. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
