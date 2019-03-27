Gary Roy Price



Gary, or Gar as he was known to family and friends, passed away March 25, 2019 after suffering a heart attack two weeks earlier.



He was born in Cle Elum on March 9, 1937 to Stanley and Anna. A 1955 graduate of Franklin High School in Seattle, he went on to serve in the Coast Guard, taking him as far as the North and South Poles. He worked for many years in the grocery business, finishing his career as President of Tradewell. In his "retirement", he and his wife Darlyne bought and ran the Factoria Pub for 7 years, before fully retiring to Cle Elum.



Gary never met a person he didn't like. He couldn't sit still and even until the end, helped his son at The Roanoke every week. He was the sole caregiver for his wife of 62 years, Darlyne, who suffers from Alzheimer's. He loved to tell people crazy stories that were about 10% true. He loved fishing. He hated wearing his hearing aids and would just nod like he understood everything you were saying. He liked his jeans pressed and his shirts tucked in. He was so stubborn. He gave without asking.



Those are the milestones of his life, but not what matters. The measure of a person is better taken by those he loved and loved him. He loved his son, Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Chris and his grandkids Emma and Dean. He loved his sisters and brothers and is survived by sister Marilyn and her husband Bud, his sister-in-law JoAnn and her husband Pat, his brother-in-law Hal, and many nieces and nephews.



He was loved.



He wanted no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the gratefully accepted.



A wake will be held in his honor at The Roanoke Tavern in Seattle on Sat., May 11th at 1:00 p.m. 2409 10th AVE E, Seattle.



21+ and over only, please. Sign Gary's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019