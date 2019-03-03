Gary Smithers



Gerhard Smit-known to those he loved as Gary, Dad, and Opa-peacefully passed on February 20,



2019 at the age of 86.



Growing up in Groningen, the Netherlands during WWII, Gary was no stranger to hardship, yet possessed a unique ability to focus on the good times in life. His positive spirit was truly special and all who met Gary know he never missed an opportunity to share a story or tell a joke.



He was a man who put family above all else. Survived by his wife Alida, their sons Gary, Ron, Paul, and their families; he now joins his predeceased family including his eldest son, Leo, who passed on the same day 37 years ago.



He will remain an inspiration of how to live life to the fullest. His smile, positivity, and good humor will be missed and cherished by all who knew him.