Gary Price Snyder, 80, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. Born in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood, Gary graduated from Queen Anne High School where he was an all-city baseball & basketball player. After high school, he accepted a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Washington. While earning a degree in education, he was a member of the 1959 Hall of Fame Husky baseball team that was the first UW squad to reach the NCAA Baseball Regionals. One of four members of that team to sign a professional contract, he went on to play for two years in the SF Giants organization. Graduating with honors and excelling in college sports is quite an achievement, but this was not the most important thing he did during his time at the UW.
That distinction goes to the great gift of meeting his lovely wife Tonette with whom he spent 57 years. Together they had 3 sons and 7 adoring grandkids. A charter member of the Washington State Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, he led Shorecrest High School to the AAA state championship title in 1975. A Mercer Island resident for 41 years, Gary became the vice principal and athletic director at Mercer Island High School in 1979 and remained there until his retirement in 1996. His career as a teacher, coach and administrator was governed by a single guiding principal - "if you aren't in it for the kids, you shouldn't be in it at all." He was tough, fair, organized, compassionate and supremely committed. He operated with the belief that every kid needed a second chance, and that every kid had the capacity to succeed. Gary lived with a steadfast commitment to Christ, being a part of a prison ministry for over 20 years after his retirement.
He had a "Garism" for virtually every situation, and he was never late to the dinner table. He will be dearly missed by the family, friends, players and students that had the pleasure of knowing him! A private service will be held on 11/9/19.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019