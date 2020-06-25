Gary Steven Davidson



Beloved brother of Kristy and Michael, Gary passed away in hospice on June 18, 2020 after a long battle with kidney disease. He was 68.



He loved boating and studying science. He also loved a great party. Despite many physical challenges, he built and managed a successful repair business for over 20 years.



To all who knew him, Gary was simply a good guy and a loyal friend. He will be greatly missed.



