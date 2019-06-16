Gary W. Lee



We say goodbye to the best dad, husband, son, grandpa (OPA), fisherman, etc. we ever knew.



Gary W. Lee passed away earlier this spring after a valiant battle with cancer--and we're still in shock.



A true Seattleite, he lived a full life (though passed far too soon). He grew up in 1950s Ballard, the second son of loving parents Byron and Lorraine. Lots of sports, adventures, joy and exploration. He made friends easily, some lasting his whole lifetime, setting many sports records at Ingraham HS. It was his amazing athletic abilities which earned him a baseball scholarship to WSU, where he met Pamela. They married in 1970 and built a wonderfully full life, eventually "Buying a small farm," where they raised three kids and pursued a lifetime of ideas.



He made the world a better place in many ways, including beautifying it via running a small landscaping company, over three decades of designing and maintaining gardens.



Always an avid sports fan, he loved to travel, Airedales, natural history, learning and just being outside on his tractor. He was known for his salmon fishing prowess throughout the San Juan Islands. He possessed a renowned knowledge of all kinds of stuff. (Just call Dad he knows.) You always knew when his heart was soaring, he wore his joy out-front. He had many funny nicknames, and always clever commentary and observations.



We were so lucky to have him as long as we did and will miss him more than words can say. His athlete's heart beat until the end. We love you daddy. The family will be hosting a small memorial in the San Juans this September, which would have been his 70th birthday. (Nearly everyone who knew his loved him.) He leaves his wife Pam, children Megan, Selena and Travis, and grandchildren Lukas, Emilia, Charles and Nick, and many extended family and friends. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary