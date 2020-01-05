|
|
Gary Wayne Clements
Gary was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 23, 1944. He passed away at home in Redmond, WA on December 11, 2019 after an 11 year battle with cancer. Gary enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He also enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends. With his witty and charismatic personality, he had made many lifelong friends and will be greatly missed.
Gary is survived by his wife, Carole, and children, Amy, Chris, April and Matt. He is also survived by four grandchildren, and his brother, Tom Clements. He is preceded in death by his brother Jim and sister, Patricia. Gary was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army.
His Celebration of Life will be held at Washington Cathedral,
12300 Woodinville Redmond Rd NE
Redmond, WA on
January 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Veterans Affairs.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020