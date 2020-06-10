Gaye Louise (Gilbert) Mathews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gaye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surrounded by friends and family, Gaye (Gilbert) Mathews of Mount Vernon, WA passed away from breast cancer on May 28, 2020. Gaye was born on October 7, 1950 to William and Bette Gilbert and grew up on Elford Drive in northwest Seattle. A 1968 Ingraham High School graduate, she moved to Mount Vernon in 1971 after marrying Tom Mathews a year earlier. Gaye spent over 30 years as the ASB secretary at MVHS and was beloved by staff and students alike. After retiring in 2011, Gaye doted on her grandson Kai as well as other family. She always looked forward to her part-time job at Tulip Town when the flowers were abloom in the surrounding fields, in addition to volunteering at the Burlington Chamber of Commerce. Gaye is survived by her husband Don Huddleston, sons Eric and Ross, stepson Charlie, stepdaughter Carrie (Jason), grandson Kai, mother Bette and brothers Bill (Sandy) and Jon (Jill), as well as nephew Andy and nieces Karla (Mike), Anna and Olivia and her best friend Boni Killion. She was predeceased by her husband Tom and father Bill. Gaye's gentle, kind spirit and plainspoken commentary on life will be sorely missed. A private memorial will be planned at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 8, 2020
Gaye and I were both going thru chemo at the same time ..it seemed we were usually there on the same days..we sat next to one another and talked about so many things ..she was just so wonderful and I looked forward to seeing her even though the circumstances werent the greatest
I am extremely sad to hear of her passing
My prayers are with all of you
Susan Cufley
Friend
June 3, 2020
We met many years ago online at an NBC blog. We both created a Facebook account around 2010 and then we learn that each of us have the same birthday on October 7th. We seem to find more and more things in common as the years passed. Last summer I decided to add a touch to my hallway. It was a large but simplistic painting with the word love written on it. She then sent me through messenger a photo of her front porch. On a little table there was a small painting. On it was the word love. I will miss her on our shared birthday. So she would tell me about the wonderful time that she had on her birthday and private. I would tell her about mine. We both love tulips. I know that she loved her trip to Europe. I can understand since I grew up there and it is a visual feast. I am so happy that I got to know such a wonderful woman. I will always enjoy our secret chats.I only wish that we would have been able to have many many more years more of them. Rest in peace beautiful lady.
Dreama
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
3June2020. To the family of Gaye, My sincere condolences to you all. Your mother was a lovely, calm, polite, generous woman. I enjoyed working with her at MVHS. Know that her legacy of kindness to others can live on in you. Cordially, Susan Redd
Susan REDD
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved