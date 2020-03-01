|
Gayla Christine Aadland-McKay
In loving memory of Gayla Christine Aadland-McKay who passed away quietly in her home Saturday, February 1st, 2020.
Gayla was born in Seattle on April 25th, 1956. After growing up in Federal Way, she attended and graduated from Central University in Ellensburg. She quickly found success at Mission Macaroni then furthered her career in the restaurant industry. In her early thirties, Gayla's energetic and vibrant nature lead her to Hawaii where she found her home away from home, and emerged into the Hawaiian culture. After 17 years in Hawaii, she returned to Des Moines, Washington "to come home" and be with her beloved family and friends.
Gayla is survived by her mother Genevieve Davidson, her sister Janice Aadland-Rannow, brother William (Bill) Aadland, nephew Brent Rannow (Stacey), niece Brenda Rannow, great-nieces Madison Rannow and Adelaide Fitzgerald (God-Daughter), great- nephew Caden Rannow and her beloved dog Cooper.
"We love you Gayla, and we will miss your great smile and your ability to make people laugh!"
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020