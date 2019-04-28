Gayle A. Hayes



Gayle Ann Hayes, 85, of Kirkland passed March 21, 2019 in her sleep. We will all miss her sense of humor and her company. She was a pioneer from a family of pioneers and entrepreneur's with a Washington State history beginning in the 1800's with the packing of razor clams and salmon to her grandfather GP Halferty at the 1909 House of Representatives. She was the idea to put color to Play-Doh and the design of the Play-Doh label. Gayle worked at a Beverly Hills clothing store wrapping packages as Nancy Davis approached with a beautiful negligee to be wrapped for her wedding with Ronald Reagan. While attending high school in Beverly Hills she excelled in the arts with her friend and classmate Richard Chamberlain. Gayle married William Hayes after meeting on a blind date in Seattle. Bill was stationed at NAS Whidbey and they were soon married. They went on to start FunMate, a toy company, bicycle importer, realtor at Wallace & Wheeler and pioneer of estate sales. Gayle had three children Peter, of Seattle, Victoria of Soap Lake and Elizabeth that passed unexpectedly in 2011.



We will miss her spirit. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019